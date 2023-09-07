With an average draft position that ranks him 122nd at his position (837th overall), Gary Brightwell has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he tallied 24.0 fantasy points, which ranked him 77th at his position. For a peek at what we can expect from the New York Giants RB in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Gary Brightwell Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 24.00 25.39 - Overall Rank 322 365 737 Position Rank 72 100 122

Gary Brightwell 2022 Stats

Brightwell churned out 141 rushing yards on 31 carries (8.3 ypg) last season (with one rushing TD).

In his best game last year -- Week 5 versus the Green Bay Packers -- Brightwell accumulated 6.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 2 carries, 5 yards, 1 TD.

Brightwell accumulated -0.1 fantasy points -- 1 carry, -1 yards -- in his worst game of the year, Week 16 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Gary Brightwell 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 2 Panthers 1.4 1 14 0 0 Week 4 Bears 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Packers 6.5 2 5 1 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 4.9 5 31 0 0 Week 14 Eagles 4.1 5 23 0 0 Week 16 @Vikings -0.1 1 -1 0 0 Week 17 Colts 0.9 5 9 0 0 Week 18 @Eagles 6.3 11 60 0 0 Divisional @Eagles 1.0 1 10 0 0

