Currently the 29th running back off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (80th overall), James Cook put up 84.7 fantasy points last season, ranking him 41st at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Find more projections and stats on the Buffalo Bills RB later on in this article.

James Cook Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 84.70 125.94 - Overall Rank 164 93 80 Position Rank 40 33 29

James Cook 2022 Stats

Cook rushed for 507 yards and two scores on the ground last season.

Cook accumulated 16.8 fantasy points -- 11 carries, 99 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 16 against the Chicago Bears, which was his best game last year.

In Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, Cook posted a season-low -1.8 fantasy points, courtesy of this stat line: 1 carry, 2 yards.

James Cook 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 @Rams -1.8 1 2 0 0 Week 2 Titans 5.3 11 53 0 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 4.0 1 3 0 0 Week 4 @Ravens 0.0 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Steelers 9.1 4 31 1 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 0.8 2 8 0 0 Week 8 Packers 7.6 5 35 0 0 Week 9 @Jets 3.3 4 15 0 0 Week 10 Vikings 2.2 5 22 0 0 Week 11 Browns 8.6 11 86 0 0 Week 12 @Lions 1.8 2 4 0 0 Week 13 @Patriots 10.5 14 64 0 0 Week 14 Jets 1.5 4 6 0 0 Week 15 Dolphins 9.9 5 34 0 1 Week 16 @Bears 16.8 11 99 1 0 Week 18 Patriots 5.1 9 45 0 0 Wild Card Dolphins 9.9 12 39 1 0 Divisional Bengals 1.3 5 13 0 0

