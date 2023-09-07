Jamison Crowder, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 115th among WRs; 424th overall), tallied 6.0 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 153rd at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and stats on the New York Giants WR.

Jamison Crowder Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 6.00 18.13 - Overall Rank 443 426 424 Position Rank 163 160 115

Jamison Crowder 2022 Stats

Crowder's stat line last year featured 13 targets for six catches for 60 yards (3.8 yards per game).

In his best performance last season -- Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams -- Crowder accumulated 2.8 fantasy points. His stat line: three catches, 28 yards.

In Week 4 versus the Baltimore Ravens, Crowder finished with a season-low 0.7 fantasy points, via these numbers: one reception, seven yards, on four targets.

Jamison Crowder 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Rams 2.8 4 3 28 0 Week 2 Titans 1.6 2 1 16 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 0.9 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Ravens 0.7 4 1 7 0

