Josh Allen, who is currently one of the top quarterbacks off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (first among QBs; 18th overall), posted 395.7 fantasy points last season, which ranked him second at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and numbers on the Buffalo Bills QB.

Is Allen on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Josh Allen Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 395.52 365.25 - Overall Rank 2 2 18 Position Rank 2 2 1

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Josh Allen 2022 Stats

Allen passed for 4,283 yards last season (267.7 per game), completing 63.3% (359-for-567), with 35 TDs and 14 INTs.

He added 762 yards on the groudn, on 124 attempts with seven TDs, averaging 47.6 yards.

In his best game last season, Allen picked up 35.9 fantasy points -- 25-of-40 (62.5%), 304 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs; 10 carries, 77 yards. That was in Week 15 versus the Miami Dolphins.

In Week 11 against the Cleveland Browns, Allen finished with a season-low 12.6 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 18-of-27 (66.7%), 197 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs.

Rep Allen and the Buffalo Bills with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Josh Allen 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Rams 31.5 26-for-31 297 3 2 1 Week 2 Titans 29.7 26-for-38 317 4 0 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 26.7 42-for-63 400 2 0 0 Week 4 @Ravens 23.5 19-for-36 213 1 1 1 Week 5 Steelers 35.2 20-for-31 424 4 1 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 26.4 27-for-40 329 3 0 0 Week 8 Packers 17.6 13-for-25 218 2 2 0 Week 9 @Jets 24.8 18-for-34 205 0 2 2 Week 10 Vikings 19.6 29-for-43 330 1 2 0 Week 11 Browns 12.6 18-for-27 197 1 0 0 Week 12 @Lions 29.9 24-for-42 253 2 1 1 Week 13 @Patriots 16.9 22-for-33 223 2 0 0 Week 14 Jets 20.6 16-for-27 147 1 0 1 Week 15 Dolphins 35.9 25-for-40 304 4 0 0 Week 16 @Bears 23.0 15-for-26 172 2 2 1 Week 18 Patriots 21.8 19-for-31 254 3 1 0 Wild Card Dolphins 22.1 23-for-39 352 3 2 0 Divisional Bengals 17.2 25-for-42 264 0 1 1

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.