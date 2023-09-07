Kyle Higashioka vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Kyle Higashioka is available when the New York Yankees take on Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last action (on August 31 against the Tigers) he went 0-for-3.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is hitting .225 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 13 walks.
- In 49.3% of his games this season (36 of 73), Higashioka has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (12.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.7% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.0% of his games this season, Higashioka has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.2%.
- In 20 games this year (27.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Other Yankees Players vs the Tigers
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|39
|.216
|AVG
|.231
|.264
|OBP
|.266
|.464
|SLG
|.355
|12
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|18
|30/7
|K/BB
|36/6
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 164 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Rodriguez gets the start for the Tigers, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.11 ERA and 123 strikeouts through 124 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.11, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .229 against him.
