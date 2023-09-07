Lawrence Cager 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
With an ADP that ranks him 61st at his position (507th overall), Lawrence Cager has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he recorded 17.8 fantasy points, which ranked him 65th at his position. For a glimpse at what we can expect from the New York Giants TE in 2023, check out the rest of this column.
Lawrence Cager Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|17.80
|13.70
|-
|Overall Rank
|360
|479
|507
|Position Rank
|61
|83
|61
Lawrence Cager 2022 Stats
- Cager collected one touchdown and totaled 118 receiving yards (10.7 ypg) last year.
- Cager accumulated 6.9 fantasy points -- eight catches, 69 yards -- in Week 18 versus the Philadelphia Eagles, which was his best game last year.
Lawrence Cager 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Ravens
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Seahawks
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Texans
|6.9
|2
|2
|9
|1
|Week 11
|Lions
|2.0
|3
|2
|20
|0
|Week 12
|@Cowboys
|2.0
|2
|1
|20
|0
|Week 18
|@Eagles
|6.9
|10
|8
|69
|0
|Wild Card
|@Vikings
|0.4
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Divisional
|@Eagles
|1.6
|1
|1
|16
|0
