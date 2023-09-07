Coming off a campaign in which he scored 39.8 fantasy points (63rd among RBs), the New York Giants' Matt Breida is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 81st running back off the board this summer (433rd overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.

Matt Breida Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 39.80 43.18 - Overall Rank 270 291 433 Position Rank 60 76 81

Matt Breida 2022 Stats

Last year, Breida rushed 54 times for 220 yards (12.9 ypg) and one TD.

In Week 2 last year against the Philadelphia Eagles, Breida put up a season-high of 10.2 fantasy points, with these numbers: 4 carries, 23 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the year, Breida ended up with -0.4 fantasy points -- 1 carry, -4 yards. That happened in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers.

Matt Breida 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 @Titans 2.4 5 24 0 0 Week 2 Panthers -0.4 1 -4 0 0 Week 3 Cowboys 0.3 1 3 0 0 Week 4 Bears 1.8 3 18 0 0 Week 5 @Packers 2.7 4 14 0 0 Week 6 Ravens 1.1 3 -6 0 0 Week 7 @Jaguars 3.3 4 19 0 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 1.5 2 5 0 0 Week 10 Texans 2.0 6 20 0 0 Week 11 Lions 8.9 3 13 1 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 1.5 2 6 0 0 Week 13 Commanders 0.4 0 0 0 0 Week 14 Eagles 1.5 3 6 0 0 Week 15 @Commanders 1.2 2 6 0 0 Week 16 @Vikings 0.9 2 9 0 0 Week 17 Colts 6.7 9 59 0 0 Week 18 @Eagles 4.0 4 28 0 0 Wild Card @Vikings 0.8 3 8 0 0 Divisional @Eagles 10.2 4 23 1 0

