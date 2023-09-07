Mecole Hardman, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 84th among WRs; 237th overall), tallied 68.8 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 64th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and stats on the New York Jets WR.

Mecole Hardman Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 68.80 70.02 - Overall Rank 189 213 237 Position Rank 64 82 84

Mecole Hardman 2022 Stats

Hardman was targeted 34 times last season and racked up 297 receiving yards on 25 catches with four touchdowns. He averaged 17.5 receiving yards per game.

Hardman picked up 24.0 fantasy points -- four catches, 32 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 7 versus the San Francisco 49ers, which was his best game last season.

In what was his worst game of the year, Hardman finished with 0.2 fantasy points -- one reception, two yards, on one target. That was in Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Mecole Hardman 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Cardinals 7.6 6 3 16 1 Week 2 Chargers 4.5 4 3 49 0 Week 3 @Colts 0.2 1 1 2 0 Week 4 @Buccaneers 0.4 1 1 4 0 Week 5 Raiders 8.0 5 4 73 0 Week 6 Bills 10.2 4 3 42 1 Week 7 @49ers 24.0 4 4 32 1 Week 9 Titans 13.9 9 6 79 1 Championship Game Bengals 1.7 3 2 10 0

