Oswald Peraza -- with a slugging percentage of .303 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the hill, on September 7 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Tigers.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oswald Peraza? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

Peraza has four doubles and nine walks while batting .170.

This year, Peraza has posted at least one hit in 13 of 32 games (40.6%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his 32 games this year.

In eight games this season, Peraza has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in eight of 32 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .174 AVG .167 .269 OBP .274 .196 SLG .222 1 XBH 3 0 HR 0 5 RBI 4 11/4 K/BB 16/5 2 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings