After collecting 86.1 fantasy points last season (50th among WRs), Parris Campbell has an ADP of 216th overall (78th at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his numbers and projections to find out.

Parris Campbell Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 86.10 58.16 - Overall Rank 158 251 216 Position Rank 50 93 78

Parris Campbell 2022 Stats

Last season, Campbell hauled in 63 passes (on 91 targets) for 623 yards and three scores, averaging 36.6 yards per game.

Campbell picked up 13.6 fantasy points -- seven catches, 76 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 10 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, which was his best game last season.

Parris Campbell 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Texans 3.7 4 3 37 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 3 Chiefs 1.0 2 2 10 0 Week 4 Titans 4.3 4 4 43 0 Week 5 @Broncos 2.2 3 2 22 0 Week 6 Jaguars 11.7 11 7 57 1 Week 7 @Titans 13.0 12 10 70 1 Week 8 Commanders 7.1 2 2 43 0 Week 9 @Patriots 1.6 5 2 15 0 Week 10 @Raiders 13.6 9 7 76 1 Week 11 Eagles 6.7 6 5 67 0 Week 12 Steelers 1.4 3 2 14 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 4.5 5 4 43 0 Week 15 @Vikings 1.3 3 2 13 0 Week 16 Chargers 1.9 5 2 19 0 Week 17 @Giants 5.3 6 3 52 0 Week 18 Texans 6.8 9 6 42 0

