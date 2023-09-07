After compiling 47.7 fantasy points last season (90th among WRs), Randall Cobb has an ADP of 357th overall (109th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his stats and projections to find out.

Is Cobb on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Randall Cobb Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 47.70 25.59 - Overall Rank 243 363 357 Position Rank 91 135 109

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Randall Cobb 2022 Stats

On a per-game basis, Cobb tallied 24.5 receiving yards on 2.9 targets a season ago.

In his best game last season, Cobb picked up 9.9 fantasy points -- via seven receptions, 99 yards. That was in Week 5 against the New York Giants.

Rep Cobb and the New York Jets with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Randall Cobb 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 1.4 3 2 14 0 Week 2 Bears 3.7 3 3 37 0 Week 3 @Buccaneers 5.7 2 2 57 0 Week 4 Patriots 4.2 4 3 42 0 Week 5 Giants 9.9 13 7 99 0 Week 6 Jets 0.8 1 1 8 0 Week 11 Titans 7.3 6 6 73 0 Week 12 @Eagles 7.9 4 2 19 1 Week 13 @Bears 0.0 4 0 0 0 Week 15 Rams 3.2 4 3 32 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 0.5 2 1 5 0 Week 17 Vikings 2.0 2 2 20 0 Week 18 Lions 1.1 2 2 11 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.