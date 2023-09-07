After piling up 227.0 fantasy points last season (fifth among RBs), Saquon Barkley has an ADP of fifth overall (third at his position), making him a popular target in fantasy football drafts. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his stats and projections to find out.

Saquon Barkley Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 227.00 205.64 - Overall Rank 23 35 5 Position Rank 6 8 3

Saquon Barkley 2022 Stats

Barkley ran for 1,312 yards on 295 carries (77.2 yards per game) and scored 10 TDs a season ago. As a receiver, he also averaged 19.9 receiving yards per game, grabbing 57 passes for 338 yards.

In Week 1 last season against the Tennessee Titans, Barkley put up a season-high of 27.4 fantasy points, with this stat line: 18 carries, 164 yards, 1 TD; 6 receptions, 30 yards.

In Week 11 versus the Detroit Lions, Barkley posted a season-low 3.5 fantasy points, courtesy of these numbers: 15 carries, 22 yards.

Saquon Barkley 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 @Titans 27.4 18 164 1 0 Week 2 Panthers 8.8 21 72 0 0 Week 3 Cowboys 18.6 14 81 1 0 Week 4 Bears 16.2 31 146 0 0 Week 5 @Packers 16.6 13 70 1 0 Week 6 Ravens 15.5 22 83 1 0 Week 7 @Jaguars 13.5 24 110 0 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 12.2 20 53 1 0 Week 10 Texans 22.0 35 152 1 0 Week 11 Lions 3.5 15 22 0 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 11.2 11 39 1 0 Week 13 Commanders 14.1 18 63 1 0 Week 14 Eagles 4.8 9 28 0 0 Week 15 @Commanders 18.0 18 87 1 0 Week 16 @Vikings 19.3 14 84 1 0 Week 17 Colts 5.3 12 58 0 0 Wild Card @Vikings 22.9 9 53 2 0 Divisional @Eagles 8.2 9 61 0 0

