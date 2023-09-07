After collecting 21.4 fantasy points last season (126th among WRs), Sterling Shepard has an ADP of 280th overall (96th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his stats and projections to find out.

Sterling Shepard Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 21.40 48.34 - Overall Rank 334 274 280 Position Rank 130 104 96

Sterling Shepard 2022 Stats

Shepard accumulated 9.1 receiving yards on 1.4 targets per game last year, scoring one TD.

Shepard accumulated 13.1 fantasy points -- two receptions, 71 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last year, in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans.

In what was his worst game of the season, Shepard finished with 3.4 fantasy points -- six receptions, 34 yards, on 10 targets. That was in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers.

Sterling Shepard 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Titans 13.1 4 2 71 1 Week 2 Panthers 3.4 10 6 34 0 Week 3 Cowboys 4.9 10 5 49 0

