Tim Boyle 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
With an ADP that ranks him 79th at his position (622nd overall), Tim Boyle has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he tallied -2.9 fantasy points, which ranked him 96th at his position. For a peek at what we can expect from the New York Jets QB in 2023, check out the rest of this article.
Tim Boyle Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|-2.88
|0.00
|-
|Overall Rank
|757
|696
|622
|Position Rank
|103
|95
|79
Tim Boyle 2022 Stats
- Boyle threw for 33 yards last year (6.6 per game), completing 25% (2-for-8), with zero TDs and two INTs.
- In his best game last year, Boyle picked up -2.9 fantasy points -- 2-of-8 (25%), 33 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs. That was in Week 18 versus the Minnesota Vikings.
- Boyle picked up -2.9 fantasy points -- 2-of-8 (25%), 33 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs -- in Week 18 versus the Minnesota Vikings, in his worst game of the season.
Tim Boyle 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Pass Comp/Att
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush TDs
|Week 18
|Vikings
|-2.9
|2-for-8
|33
|0
|2
|0
