Trent Sherfield, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 175th among WRs; 629th overall), posted 53.7 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 83rd at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and stats on the Buffalo Bills WR.

Is Sherfield on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Trent Sherfield Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 53.70 20.20 - Overall Rank 226 407 629 Position Rank 85 152 175

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Trent Sherfield 2022 Stats

Sherfield's stat line last year: 30 catches, 417 receiving yards, two TDs, 24.5 yards per game (on 51 targets).

In his best game last season, Sherfield picked up 13.5 fantasy points -- via one reception, 75 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 13 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Rep Sherfield and the Buffalo Bills with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trent Sherfield 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Patriots 0.8 2 1 8 0 Week 2 @Ravens 0.9 2 2 9 0 Week 3 Bills 0.5 1 1 5 0 Week 4 @Bengals 5.5 6 4 55 0 Week 5 @Jets 0.5 2 1 5 0 Week 6 Vikings 0.6 4 1 6 0 Week 7 Steelers 4.4 3 3 44 0 Week 8 @Lions 2.5 2 2 25 0 Week 9 @Bears 2.7 3 3 27 0 Week 10 Browns 12.3 5 4 63 1 Week 12 Texans 3.3 5 2 33 0 Week 13 @49ers 13.5 3 1 75 1 Week 14 @Chargers 0.7 4 1 7 0 Week 15 @Bills 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 16 Packers 2.5 2 2 25 0 Week 17 @Patriots 3.0 6 2 30 0 Wild Card @Bills 0.0 2 0 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.