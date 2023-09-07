After compiling 30.8 fantasy points last season (66th among RBs), Ty Johnson has an ADP of 583rd overall (135th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his numbers and projections to find out.

Ty Johnson Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 30.80 0.00 - Overall Rank 305 547 583 Position Rank 68 131 135

Ty Johnson 2022 Stats

Johnson generated 160 rushing yards and one TD last season.

In his best game last season -- Week 12 against the Chicago Bears -- Johnson accumulated 13.8 fantasy points. His stat line: 5 carries, 62 yards, 1 TD.

Johnson picked up 0.4 fantasy points -- 0 carries, 0 yards -- in his worst game of the year, Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns.

Ty Johnson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 2 @Browns 0.4 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Broncos 0.9 1 3 0 0 Week 8 Patriots 0.6 2 6 0 0 Week 9 Bills 1.7 2 17 0 0 Week 11 @Patriots 0.4 4 4 0 0 Week 12 Bears 13.8 5 62 1 0 Week 13 @Vikings 4.1 1 3 0 0 Week 16 Jaguars 0.7 2 7 0 0 Week 17 @Seahawks 5.7 8 46 0 0 Week 18 @Dolphins 2.5 5 12 0 0

