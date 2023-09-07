Coming off a campaign in which he put up 73.5 fantasy points (16th among TEs), the New York Jets' Tyler Conklin is being drafted as the 31st tight end off the board this summer (227th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.

Tyler Conklin Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 73.50 59.82 - Overall Rank 178 242 227 Position Rank 17 28 31

Tyler Conklin 2022 Stats

Conklin put up 32.5 receiving yards on 5.1 targets per game last year, scoring three TDs.

In Week 8 last year against the New England Patriots, Conklin put up a season-high 19.9 fantasy points, with this stat line: six receptions, 79 yards and two touchdowns.

Tyler Conklin 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Ravens 7.6 7 4 16 1 Week 2 @Browns 4.0 9 6 40 0 Week 3 Bengals 8.4 8 8 84 0 Week 4 @Steelers 5.2 5 3 52 0 Week 5 Dolphins 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Packers 1.7 2 1 16 0 Week 7 @Broncos 2.2 6 4 22 0 Week 8 Patriots 19.9 10 6 79 2 Week 9 Bills 0.7 2 1 7 0 Week 11 @Patriots 1.5 3 2 15 0 Week 12 Bears 5.0 3 3 50 0 Week 13 @Vikings 0.9 7 2 9 0 Week 14 @Bills 2.8 8 5 28 0 Week 15 Lions 0.9 2 1 7 0 Week 16 Jaguars 3.4 4 4 34 0 Week 17 @Seahawks 8.0 6 6 80 0 Week 18 @Dolphins 1.3 4 2 13 0

