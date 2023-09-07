After compiling 28.6 fantasy points last season (113th among WRs), Wan'Dale Robinson has an ADP of 175th overall (63rd at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his numbers and projections to find out.

Wan'Dale Robinson Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 28.60 59.62 - Overall Rank 306 244 175 Position Rank 117 91 63

Wan'Dale Robinson 2022 Stats

Robinson tacked on 227 receiving yards on 23 grabs (on 31 targets) and one touchdown last season. He posted 13.4 receiving yards per tilt.

Robinson accumulated 10.4 fantasy points -- nine receptions, 100 yards -- in his best performance last year, in Week 11 against the Detroit Lions.

In what was his worst game of the season, Robinson finished with 0.5 fantasy points -- one reception, five yards, on one target. That was in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans.

Wan'Dale Robinson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Titans 0.5 1 1 5 0 Week 6 Ravens 9.7 4 3 37 1 Week 7 @Jaguars 5.0 8 6 50 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 1.5 3 2 15 0 Week 10 Texans 1.5 2 2 20 0 Week 11 Lions 10.4 13 9 100 0

