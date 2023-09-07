Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees square off against Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

Oddsmakers list the Yankees as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +135 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run over/under has been set for the matchup.

Yankees vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -160 +135 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games. New York games have finished below the total three straight times, and the average total during this span was 8.5 runs.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees are 44-35 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 55.7% of those games).

New York has a 24-9 record (winning 72.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Yankees have an implied win probability of 61.5%.

New York has played in 138 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-69-7).

The Yankees have a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-33 32-36 28-22 42-47 55-59 15-10

