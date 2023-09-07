Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will take the field at Yankee Stadium against the Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson on Thursday.

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees are fifth in baseball with 200 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

New York's .405 slugging percentage ranks 19th in MLB.

The Yankees are 29th in MLB with a .228 batting average.

New York has the No. 23 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (591 total runs).

The Yankees' .304 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.

The Yankees strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 14 mark in the majors.

The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by New York's pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.

New York has a 3.93 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in MLB (1.227).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Carlos Rodon (2-4 with a 5.70 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 10th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty threw five innings against the Houston Astros, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Rodon is looking to pick up his second quality start of the season.

Rodon has put up five starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.

So far he has allowed one or more earned runs in each of his outings.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 9/1/2023 Astros W 6-2 Away Carlos Rodón Justin Verlander 9/2/2023 Astros W 5-4 Away Luis Severino Hunter Brown 9/3/2023 Astros W 6-1 Away Michael King Cristian Javier 9/5/2023 Tigers W 5-1 Home Gerrit Cole Alex Faedo 9/6/2023 Tigers W 4-3 Home Clarke Schmidt Matt Manning 9/7/2023 Tigers - Home Carlos Rodón Eduardo Rodríguez 9/8/2023 Brewers - Home Luis Severino Colin Rea 9/9/2023 Brewers - Home Michael King Wade Miley 9/10/2023 Brewers - Home - Corbin Burnes 9/11/2023 Red Sox - Away - - 9/12/2023 Red Sox - Away Carlos Rodón James Paxton

