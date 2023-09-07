As they go for the series sweep, Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (70-69) will square off with Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (63-76) at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, September 7. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET.

The Tigers are listed as +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Yankees (-160). An 8.5-run total has been listed for this matchup.

Yankees vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon - NYY (2-4, 5.70 ERA) vs Eduardo Rodriguez - DET (10-7, 3.11 ERA)

Yankees vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 79 times and won 44, or 55.7%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Yankees have a record of 24-9 (72.7%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees have a 3-1 record from the four games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have won in 45, or 40.9%, of the 110 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Tigers have won 24 of 54 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 1-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 2-7-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+130) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+130) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+225) Oswald Peraza 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+225)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +50000 17th 4th Win AL East +50000 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.