Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Gleyber Torres, Spencer Torkelson and others in the New York Yankees-Detroit Tigers matchup at Yankee Stadium on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Yankees vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Carlos Rodón Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Rodon Stats

Carlos Rodon (2-4) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 10th start of the season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Rodon has started nine games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Rodon Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros Sep. 1 5.0 3 2 2 4 1 at Rays Aug. 27 4.2 4 2 2 7 2 vs. Nationals Aug. 22 6.0 6 1 1 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 6 2.2 3 5 5 5 2 vs. Rays Aug. 1 4.0 4 4 4 5 4

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Carlos Rodón's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Torres Stats

Torres has 140 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 53 walks and 61 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He's slashing .272/.340/.465 so far this season.

Torres will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Sep. 6 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at Astros Sep. 3 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Tigers Aug. 31 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Aug. 30 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 12 doubles, 31 home runs, 66 walks and 58 RBI (79 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .267/.397/.622 on the season.

Judge has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with a double, two home runs, five walks and two RBI.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Sep. 6 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 5 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Sep. 2 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 at Astros Sep. 1 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0

Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge or other Yankees players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 30 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs, 62 walks and 73 RBI (120 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .233/.319/.441 on the season.

Torkelson hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Sep. 6 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Sep. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Sep. 3 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox Sep. 2 3-for-4 2 0 2 5 0 at White Sox Sep. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson or other Tigers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.