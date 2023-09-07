With an ADP that ranks him 72nd at his position (284th overall), Zonovan Knight has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he tallied 46.0 fantasy points, which ranked him 59th at his position. For a peek at what we can expect from the New York Jets RB in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Zonovan Knight Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 46.00 46.39 - Overall Rank 249 282 284 Position Rank 56 71 72

Zonovan Knight 2022 Stats

Knight ran for 300 yards on 85 attempts (17.6 ypg) last season. He scored one rushing TD.

Knight accumulated 13.7 fantasy points -- 17 carries, 71 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 14 versus the Buffalo Bills, which was his best game last year.

In Week 16 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, Knight put up a season-low 1.3 fantasy points, courtesy of these numbers: 6 carries, -2 yards.

Zonovan Knight 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 12 Bears 10.3 14 69 0 0 Week 13 @Vikings 11.8 15 90 0 0 Week 14 @Bills 13.7 17 71 1 0 Week 15 Lions 2.3 13 23 0 0 Week 16 Jaguars 1.3 6 -2 0 0 Week 17 @Seahawks 4.4 8 27 0 0 Week 18 @Dolphins 2.2 12 22 0 0

