The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge (.545 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including three homers), take on starter Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge is batting .263 with 12 doubles, 31 home runs and 66 walks.

In 60.5% of his games this season (52 of 86), Judge has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (20.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 86 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 25 of them (29.1%), and in 8.4% of his trips to the plate.

Judge has picked up an RBI in 33 games this year (38.4%), with two or more RBI in 15 of those contests (17.4%).

In 57.0% of his games this season (49 of 86), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (16.3%) he has scored more than once.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 42 .226 AVG .303 .348 OBP .440 .523 SLG .710 18 XBH 25 14 HR 17 29 RBI 29 54/30 K/BB 52/36 1 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings