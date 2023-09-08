DJ LeMahieu vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Friday, DJ LeMahieu (.474 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is hitting .244 with 19 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 49 walks.
- LeMahieu enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .263 with one homer.
- LeMahieu has reached base via a hit in 81 games this year (of 118 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- He has homered in 11.9% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his chances at the plate.
- LeMahieu has picked up an RBI in 32 games this year (27.1%), with two or more RBI in seven of those games (5.9%).
- In 33.9% of his games this year (40 of 118), he has scored, and in five of those games (4.2%) he has scored more than once.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|57
|.257
|AVG
|.231
|.348
|OBP
|.301
|.430
|SLG
|.377
|20
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|15
|56/27
|K/BB
|50/22
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 179 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Rea (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 21st start of the season. He has a 5.07 ERA in 104 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.07, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .245 against him.
