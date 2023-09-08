On Friday, Gleyber Torres (batting .343 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-3 in his most recent game against the Tigers.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York with 142 hits and an OBP of .343, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .472.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 33rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 42nd and he is 42nd in slugging.

Torres is batting .333 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Torres has picked up a hit in 72.1% of his 136 games this year, with more than one hit in 28.7% of them.

In 24 games this season, he has hit a long ball (17.6%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).

In 42 games this season (30.9%), Torres has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (13.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 61 games this year (44.9%), including 15 multi-run games (11.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 63 .281 AVG .268 .358 OBP .327 .506 SLG .437 27 XBH 23 16 HR 9 37 RBI 25 43/32 K/BB 39/22 7 SB 6

Brewers Pitching Rankings