Oswald Peraza vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Oswald Peraza (.235 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Oswald Peraza At The Plate
- Peraza is hitting .173 with four doubles and nine walks.
- Peraza has gotten a hit in 14 of 33 games this year (42.4%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 33 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- In eight games this year, Peraza has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in eight of 33 games so far this season.
Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|17
|.180
|AVG
|.167
|.268
|OBP
|.274
|.200
|SLG
|.222
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|4
|11/4
|K/BB
|16/5
|2
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (179 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Rea (5-5) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 5.07 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 5.07, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .245 against him.
