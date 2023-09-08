The New York Yankees and Oswaldo Cabrera, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is hitting .210 with eight doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.

Cabrera has gotten a hit in 34 of 75 games this year (45.3%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (13.3%).

In four games this year, he has homered (5.3%, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate).

In 25.3% of his games this year, Cabrera has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 24 games this year (32.0%), including three multi-run games (4.0%).

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 40 .194 AVG .223 .231 OBP .314 .311 SLG .289 6 XBH 6 3 HR 1 9 RBI 16 24/4 K/BB 31/16 3 SB 4

