Based on our computer projections, the Rhode Island Rams will beat the Stony Brook Seawolves when the two teams match up at Meade Stadium on Friday, September 8, which starts at 7:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Stony Brook vs. Rhode Island Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Rhode Island (-21.7) 53.0 Rhode Island 37, Stony Brook 16

Seawolves vs. Rams 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Rhode Island 35.0 42.0 -- -- 35.0 42.0 Stony Brook 13.0 37.0 13.0 37.0 -- --

