On Friday, September 8 at 7:05 PM ET, the New York Yankees (70-70) host the Milwaukee Brewers (77-62) at Yankee Stadium in the series opener. Luis Severino will get the ball for the Yankees, while Colin Rea will take the hill for the Brewers.

The Brewers are listed as -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Yankees (-115). The contest's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Yankees vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Severino - NYY (4-8, 6.75 ERA) vs Rea - MIL (5-5, 5.07 ERA)

Yankees vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have been favorites in 80 games this season and won 44 (55%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Yankees have a 44-36 record (winning 55% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Yankees played as the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they went 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 65 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (50.8%) in those games.

The Brewers have a mark of 29-28 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Aaron Judge 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+130) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+225) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+130) Oswald Peraza 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +50000 17th 4th Win AL East +50000 - 4th

