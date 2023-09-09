Aaron Judge, with a slugging percentage of .469 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, September 9 at 2:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Brewers.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +195) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge has 12 doubles, 31 home runs and 68 walks while batting .265.

Judge has gotten at least one hit in 60.9% of his games this season (53 of 87), with multiple hits 18 times (20.7%).

He has homered in 28.7% of his games in 2023 (25 of 87), and 8.3% of his trips to the dish.

Judge has an RBI in 33 of 87 games this year, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 50 of 87 games this season, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.

Other Yankees Players vs the Brewers

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 42 .229 AVG .303 .356 OBP .440 .522 SLG .710 18 XBH 25 14 HR 17 29 RBI 29 55/32 K/BB 52/36 1 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings