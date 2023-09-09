Aaron Judge vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Aaron Judge, with a slugging percentage of .469 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, September 9 at 2:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Brewers.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +195)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge has 12 doubles, 31 home runs and 68 walks while batting .265.
- Judge has gotten at least one hit in 60.9% of his games this season (53 of 87), with multiple hits 18 times (20.7%).
- He has homered in 28.7% of his games in 2023 (25 of 87), and 8.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Judge has an RBI in 33 of 87 games this year, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 50 of 87 games this season, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|42
|.229
|AVG
|.303
|.356
|OBP
|.440
|.522
|SLG
|.710
|18
|XBH
|25
|14
|HR
|17
|29
|RBI
|29
|55/32
|K/BB
|52/36
|1
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 180 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- The Brewers will send Miley (7-4) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.33 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 100 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty went 6 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 36-year-old has amassed a 3.33 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
