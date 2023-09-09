The Army Black Knights (0-1) square off against an FCS opponent, the Delaware State Hornets (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Michie Stadium.

While Army's defense ranks 53rd with 17 points allowed per game, the Black Knights have been a little less successful on offense, ranking 20th-worst (13 points per game). While Delaware State's offense has been stuck in neutral, ranking 23rd-worst with 196 total yards per game, its defense ranks best with only 0 total yards surrendered per contest.

We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on CBS Sports Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Army vs. Delaware State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: West Point, New York

West Point, New York Venue: Michie Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Army vs. Delaware State Key Statistics

Army Delaware State 283 (111th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 196 (107th) 299 (53rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 0 (1st) 176 (50th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 62 (105th) 107 (124th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 134 (90th) 5 (128th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (27th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (32nd)

Army Stats Leaders

Bryson Daily has thrown for 121 yards, completing 45.5% of his passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 67 yards (67 ypg) on 23 carries.

Ay'Juan Marshall has run for 43 yards (43 per game) on two carries, while also hauling in 24 yards in the passing game (on one catch).

Liam Fortner's 53 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted one times and has collected one receptions.

Isaiah Alston has caught three passes while averaging 47 yards per game.

Delaware State Stats Leaders

Marqui Adams has thrown for 99 yards on 8-of-16 passing with one touchdown and zero interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 18 yards.

Marquis Gillis has rushed for 46 yards on eight carries so far this year.

Jordan Hull has collected three receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 50 (50 yards per game). He's been targeted three times.

EJ Core has put together a 20-yard season so far. He's caught two passes on two targets.

Nyghee Lolley has racked up 17 reciving yards (17 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Army or Delaware State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.