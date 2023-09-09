The California Golden Bears (1-0) host the Auburn Tigers (1-0) at California Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Auburn is putting up 492 yards per game on offense this year (31st in the FBS), and is giving up 301 yards per game (59th) on the other side of the ball. Cal has dominated on both offense and defense this season, ranking fourth-best in total offense (669 total yards per game) and 24th-best in total defense (225 total yards allowed per game).

In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Auburn vs. Cal Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: California Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Auburn vs. Cal Key Statistics

Auburn Cal 492 (41st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 669 (19th) 301 (54th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 225 (23rd) 289 (10th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 357 (4th) 203 (83rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 312 (28th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 2 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has 141 passing yards for Auburn, completing 58.8% of his passes and recording one touchdowns this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 15 rushing yards (15 ypg) on three carries.

Sean Jackson has 64 rushing yards on five carries with one touchdown.

This season, Jeremiah Cobb has carried the ball five times for 57 yards (57 per game) and one touchdown.

Malcolm Johnson Jr. has hauled in two catches for 59 yards (59 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Jay Fair has grabbed five passes while averaging 56 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Shane Hooks has a total of 41 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing two throws.

Cal Stats Leaders

Ben Finley has racked up 279 yards on 70.6% passing while collecting one touchdown pass with one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Jaydn Ott, has carried the ball 20 times for 188 yards (188 per game) with two touchdowns.

Isaiah Ifanse has rushed for 54 yards on 10 carries with three touchdowns, while also catching three passes for 21 yards.

Jeremiah Hunter's 64 receiving yards (64 yards per game) are a team high. He has six catches on eight targets with one touchdown.

Monroe Young has collected 63 receiving yards (63 yards per game) on four receptions.

Mavin Anderson's two catches (on three targets) have netted him 41 yards (41 ypg).

Rep your team with officially licensed Auburn or Cal gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.