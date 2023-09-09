The Buffalo Bulls (0-1) host the FCS Fordham Rams on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at UB Stadium. The Bulls are heavily favored by 23.5 points in the game. The game has a 54.5-point over/under.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 25th-worst in the FBS (38 points allowed per game), Buffalo has played better offensively, ranking 101st in the FBS by totaling 17 points per game. In terms of points scored Fordham ranks 40th in the FCS (29.5 points per game), and it is 49th defensively (25 points allowed per game).

Buffalo vs. Fordham Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Location: Buffalo, New York

Venue: UB Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Buffalo vs Fordham Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Buffalo -23.5 -115 -115 54.5 -115 -115 N/A N/A

Week 2 MAC Betting Trends

Buffalo Betting Records & Stats

Buffalo's record against the spread last year was 7-5-1.

Buffalo had seven of its 13 games hit the over last year.

Buffalo put together a 4-3 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 57.1% of those games).

The Rams have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than .

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bulls a 0.0% chance to win.

Buffalo Stats Leaders

In 13 games last year, Cole Snyder passed for 3,030 yards (233.1 per game), with 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 58.9%.

Also, Snyder rushed for 146 yards and four TDs.

In 13 games, Justin Marshall had 64 receptions for 837 yards (64.4 per game) and nine touchdowns.

In 13 games a season ago, Mike Washington rushed for 625 yards (48.1 per game) and seven TDs.

Also, Washington had 23 catches for 135 yards and one touchdown.

Ron Cook Jr. ran for 600 yards (46.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games.

In addition, Cook had 16 receptions for 207 yards and zero touchdowns.

Shaun Dolac collected 93 tackles, eight TFL, and 4.5 sacks in 13 games last year.

In 13 games in 2022, James Patterson compiled one interception to go with 64 tackles, six TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one pass defended.

Marcus Fuqua posted 39 tackles and seven interceptions in 13 games played a season ago.

In 2022, Keyshawn Cobb had one interception to go with 38 tackles, four TFL, two sacks, and one pass defended.

