The Buffalo Bulls (0-1) take on an FCS opponent, the Fordham Rams (1-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at UB Stadium.

Buffalo sports the 101st-ranked scoring offense this season (17 points per game), and has been less effective defensively, ranking 25th-worst with 38 points allowed per game. In terms of total offense, Fordham ranks 43rd in the FCS (374 total yards per game) and 67th defensively (415.5 total yards allowed per contest).

Buffalo vs. Fordham Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: UB Stadium

Buffalo vs. Fordham Key Statistics

Buffalo Fordham 316 (102nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374 (4th) 503 (106th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.5 (117th) 122 (88th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 115.5 (66th) 194 (87th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 258.5 (23rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Buffalo Stats Leaders

Cole Snyder has 194 yards passing for Buffalo, completing 63.4% of his passes and recording two touchdowns this season.

The team's top rusher, Mike Washington, has carried the ball 12 times for 52 yards (52.0 per game).

This season, Ron Cook Jr. has carried the ball 12 times for 51 yards (51.0 per game).

Darrell Harding Jr.'s team-leading 51 yards as a receiver have come on one receptions (out of one targets).

Cole Harrity has put together a 47-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in five passes on seven targets.

Marlyn Johnson's four grabs have turned into 29 yards.

Fordham Stats Leaders

CJ Montes has 517 passing yards, or 258.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 67.7% of his passes and has collected six touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Julius Loughride has run the ball 31 times for 133 yards, with one touchdown. He's also tacked on seven catches for 51 yards.

Jacob Rodriguez has compiled 40 yards on six carries with one touchdown.

M.J. Wright has totaled 14 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 157 (78.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 14 times and has two touchdowns.

Mekai Felton has caught seven passes and compiled 112 receiving yards (56.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Garrett Cody's six catches (on six targets) have netted him 102 yards (51.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

