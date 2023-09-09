The Buffalo Bulls (0-1) are heavily favored, by 23.5 points, facing the FCS Fordham Rams on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at UB Stadium. The over/under for the outing is 54.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Buffalo vs. Fordham matchup.

Buffalo vs. Fordham Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023

6:00 PM ET

Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: UB Stadium

Buffalo vs. Fordham Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Week 2 Odds

Buffalo vs. Fordham Betting Trends

Buffalo 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +900 Bet $100 to win $900

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.