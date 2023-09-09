Buffalo vs. Fordham: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Buffalo Bulls (0-1) are heavily favored, by 23.5 points, facing the FCS Fordham Rams on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at UB Stadium. The over/under for the outing is 54.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Buffalo vs. Fordham matchup.
Buffalo vs. Fordham Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Buffalo, New York
- Venue: UB Stadium
Buffalo vs. Fordham Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Buffalo Moneyline
|Fordham Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Buffalo (-23.5)
|54.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Buffalo (-23.5)
|55.5
|-2100
|+1100
|FanDuel
|Buffalo (-23.5)
|56.5
|-2100
|+1000
Buffalo vs. Fordham Betting Trends
Buffalo 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
