Colgate vs. Villanova Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 9
Our projection model predicts the Villanova Wildcats will defeat the Colgate Raiders on Saturday, September 9 at 6:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Villanova Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Colgate vs. Villanova Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Villanova (-17.1)
|52.8
|Villanova 35, Colgate 18
Raiders vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Villanova
|38.0
|10.0
|--
|--
|38.0
|10.0
|Colgate
|0.0
|65.0
|--
|--
|0.0
|65.0
