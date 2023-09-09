On Saturday, DJ LeMahieu (.486 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is hitting .242 with 19 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 50 walks.

LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 81 of 119 games this year, with multiple hits 20 times.

He has homered in 14 games this season (11.8%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.

LeMahieu has picked up an RBI in 26.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 5.9% of his games.

He has scored in 40 games this year (33.6%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 57 .253 AVG .231 .347 OBP .301 .424 SLG .377 20 XBH 16 8 HR 7 24 RBI 15 57/28 K/BB 50/22 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings