The Buffalo Bulls (0-1) host the FCS Fordham Rams on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at UB Stadium. The Bulls are heavily favored by 23.5 points in the game. The over/under is 54.5 for this matchup.

With 38.0 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks 25th-worst in the FBS, Buffalo has had to lean on their 101st-ranked offense (17.0 points per contest) to keep them in games. Fordham ranks 40th in the FCS with 29.5 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 49th with 25.0 points surrendered per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Fordham vs. Buffalo Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: UB Stadium

UB Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Buffalo vs Fordham Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Buffalo -23.5 -115 -115 54.5 -115 -115 N/A N/A

Fordham Betting Records & Stats

Fordham compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread last year.

A total of nine of Fordham games last season hit the over.

Fordham won one of the three games it played as underdogs last season.

Fordham had a record of , a 81.8% win rate, when it was set as the underdog by or more by sportsbooks last season.

Fordham Stats Leaders

To go along with his 4,891 passing yards and 65.3% completion percentage last season, Tim Demorat tallied 56 touchdowns against 10 interceptions.

Demorat made a difference with his legs, too, running for 48 yards and five TDs.

Fotis Kokosioulis was an asset, compiling 1,354 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on 104 receptions.

Last season DeQuece Carter grabbed 57 balls on 44 targets for 1,245 yards and 14 touchdowns.

In 12 games last season, Trey Sneed amassed 1,141 rushing yards (5.8 yards per carry) and five touchdowns.

The pass-catching skills of Sneed led to 34 catches (on 23 targets) for 227 yards and two touchdowns.

With 4.5 sacks to go with 17 tackles and one interception in 12 games, Ryan Greenhagen was an important contributor on defense.

Steven Williams II was on the field for 12 games, compiling three interceptions to go along with 11 tackles and one sack.

With 11 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three sacks, James Conway was a big player last season on defense.

With 5.0 sacks to go along with three tackles, Matt Jaworski made a big difference on D.

