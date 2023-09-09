The Buffalo Bulls (0-1) face an FCS opponent, the Fordham Rams (1-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at UB Stadium.

Buffalo owns the 101st-ranked offense this season (316 yards per game), and have been worse defensively, ranking 14th-worst with 503 yards allowed per game. With 29.5 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Fordham ranks 40th in the FCS. Defensively, it ranks 49th, allowing 25 points per contest.

Fordham vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: UB Stadium

Fordham vs. Buffalo Key Statistics

Fordham Buffalo 374 (4th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 316 (102nd) 415.5 (117th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 503 (106th) 115.5 (66th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 122 (88th) 258.5 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 194 (87th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (29th)

Fordham Stats Leaders

CJ Montes leads Fordham with 517 yards on 42-of-62 passing with six touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Julius Loughride has run the ball 31 times for 133 yards, with one touchdown. He's also tacked on seven catches for 51 yards.

Jacob Rodriguez has taken six carries and totaled 40 yards with one touchdown.

M.J. Wright paces his team with 157 receiving yards on 14 receptions with two touchdowns.

Mekai Felton has seven receptions (on seven targets) for a total of 112 yards (56 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Garrett Cody's six catches (on six targets) have netted him 102 yards (51 ypg) and one touchdown.

Buffalo Stats Leaders

Cole Snyder has 194 yards passing for Buffalo, completing 63.4% of his passes and recording two touchdowns this season.

Mike Washington has racked up 52 yards on 12 carries.

Ron Cook Jr. has carried the ball 12 times for 51 yards (51 per game).

Darrell Harding Jr.'s leads his squad with 51 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on one catches (out of one targets).

Cole Harrity has hauled in five receptions totaling 47 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Marlyn Johnson has a total of 29 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing four throws.

