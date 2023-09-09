The Buffalo Bulls (0-1) host the FCS Fordham Rams on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at UB Stadium. The Bulls are heavily favored, by 23.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 54.5 points.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Buffalo vs. Fordham matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Fordham vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: UB Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Fordham vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Week 2 Odds

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.