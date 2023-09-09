Giancarlo Stanton vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 2:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is batting .201 with 11 doubles, 22 home runs and 34 walks.
- Stanton has reached base via a hit in 48 games this year (of 88 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 23.9% of his games in 2023, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Stanton has picked up an RBI in 31 games this year (35.2%), with two or more RBI in 17 of those contests (19.3%).
- He has scored in 33 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Other Yankees Players vs the Brewers
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|43
|.199
|AVG
|.204
|.276
|OBP
|.285
|.436
|SLG
|.443
|15
|XBH
|18
|11
|HR
|11
|27
|RBI
|28
|46/16
|K/BB
|55/18
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 180 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Miley (7-4) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.33 ERA in 100 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.33, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .228 against him.
