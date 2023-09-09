The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 2:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is batting .201 with 11 doubles, 22 home runs and 34 walks.

Stanton has reached base via a hit in 48 games this year (of 88 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 23.9% of his games in 2023, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

Stanton has picked up an RBI in 31 games this year (35.2%), with two or more RBI in 17 of those contests (19.3%).

He has scored in 33 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Yankees Players vs the Brewers

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 43 .199 AVG .204 .276 OBP .285 .436 SLG .443 15 XBH 18 11 HR 11 27 RBI 28 46/16 K/BB 55/18 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings