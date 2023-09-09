Gleyber Torres vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Gleyber Torres (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York with 142 hits and an OBP of .341, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .468.
- He ranks 41st in batting average, 45th in on base percentage, and 44th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Torres has picked up a hit in 98 of 137 games this season, with multiple hits 39 times.
- Looking at the 137 games he has played this season, he's homered in 24 of them (17.5%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Torres has an RBI in 42 of 137 games this season, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 61 games this year (44.5%), including 15 multi-run games (10.9%).
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|63
|.277
|AVG
|.268
|.353
|OBP
|.327
|.498
|SLG
|.437
|27
|XBH
|23
|16
|HR
|9
|37
|RBI
|25
|44/32
|K/BB
|39/22
|7
|SB
|6
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.97).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (180 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miley (7-4 with a 3.33 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 20th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the lefty went 6 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 36-year-old has a 3.33 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .228 to opposing batters.
