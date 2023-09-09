Kyle Higashioka -- .129 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the mound, on September 9 at 2:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is batting .222 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 14 walks.

Higashioka has gotten at least one hit in 48.6% of his games this season (36 of 74), with multiple hits nine times (12.2%).

In 13.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Higashioka has had at least one RBI in 36.5% of his games this season (27 of 74), with two or more RBI six times (8.1%).

He has scored in 20 of 74 games (27.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 39 .210 AVG .231 .264 OBP .266 .450 SLG .355 12 XBH 7 6 HR 4 15 RBI 18 31/8 K/BB 36/6 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings