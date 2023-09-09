The LIU Post Pioneers (0-1) visit the Bryant Bulldogs (0-1) at Beirne Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Bryant is compiling 14.0 points per game on offense, which ranks them 72nd in the FCS. On defense, the defense ranks 96th, allowing 44.0 points per game. LIU Post is compiling 206.0 total yards per game on offense this season (101st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 303.0 total yards per game (42nd-ranked).

Here we will dig into everything you need to know about this contest

LIU Post vs. Bryant Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Smithfield, Rhode Island

Smithfield, Rhode Island Venue: Beirne Stadium

LIU Post vs. Bryant Key Statistics

LIU Post Bryant 206.0 (103rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409.0 (42nd) 303.0 (39th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409.0 (58th) 34.0 (118th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 179.0 (36th) 172.0 (66th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 230.0 (35th) 2 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (87th) 2 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (9th)

LIU Post Stats Leaders

Luca Stanzani has recored 172 passing yards, or 172.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.6% of his passes and has thrown one touchdown with two interceptions.

Pat Bowen has rushed five times for 16 yards.

Davon Wells is a key figure in this offense, with 13 rushing yards on two carries and 38 receiving yards (38.0 per game) on four catches with one touchdown

Quincy McDuffie paces his squad with 43 receiving yards on three catches.

Kyren Petteway's three grabs (on four targets) have netted him 34 yards (34.0 ypg).

Bryant Stats Leaders

Zevi Eckhaus has thrown for 230 yards, completing 65.5% of his passes and one interception this season. He's also run for 89 yards (89.0 ypg) on nine carries.

This season, Fabrice Mukendi has carried the ball 11 times for 57 yards (57.0 per game).

Landon Ruggieri's leads his squad with 109 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 11 receptions (out of 12 targets).

Matthew Prochaska has hauled in two receptions totaling 81 yards so far this campaign.

Anthony Frederick has racked up two grabs for 19 yards, an average of 19.0 yards per game.

