Michigan vs. UNLV: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (1-0) square off against the UNLV Rebels (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 36.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 57.5 points.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. UNLV matchup in this article.
Michigan vs. UNLV Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Venue: Michigan Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Michigan vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan Moneyline
|UNLV Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan (-36.5)
|57.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Michigan (-36)
|57.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Michigan (-36.5)
|57.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|-10000
|+1700
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Michigan (-36)
|-
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Michigan vs. UNLV Betting Trends
Michigan & UNLV 2023 Futures Odds
|Michigan
|To Win the National Champ.
|+700
|Bet $100 to win $700
|To Win the Big Ten
|+170
|Bet $100 to win $170
|UNLV
|To Win the MWC
|+2200
|Bet $100 to win $2200
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.