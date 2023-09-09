Oregon vs. Texas Tech: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-1) will look to upset the No. 15 Oregon Ducks (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Ducks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under is set at 66.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Oregon vs. Texas Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Oregon vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lubbock, Texas
- Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Oregon vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon Moneyline
|Texas Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon (-6.5)
|66.5
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Oregon (-6.5)
|66.5
|-265
|+215
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Oregon (-6.5)
|66.5
|-275
|+220
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
|Tipico
|Oregon (-6.5)
|-
|-260
|+210
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Week 2 Odds
- Ole Miss vs Tulane
- Purdue vs Virginia Tech
- Troy vs Kansas State
- Notre Dame vs NC State
- Iowa vs Iowa State
- Texas A&M vs Miami (FL)
- Nebraska vs Colorado
- UNLV vs Michigan
- Utah vs Baylor
Oregon vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends
Oregon & Texas Tech 2023 Futures Odds
|Oregon
|To Win the Pac-12
|+350
|Bet $100 to win $350
|Texas Tech
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the Big 12
|+1400
|Bet $100 to win $1400
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.