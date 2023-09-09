Oswald Peraza vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Oswald Peraza -- hitting .250 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on September 9 at 2:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Oswald Peraza? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Oswald Peraza At The Plate
- Peraza is batting .176 with five doubles and nine walks.
- This year, Peraza has recorded at least one hit in 15 of 34 games (44.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his 34 games this season.
- In eight games this year, Peraza has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in eight of 34 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Yankees Players vs the Brewers
- Click Here for Giancarlo Stanton
- Click Here for Aaron Judge
- Click Here for DJ LeMahieu
- Click Here for Gleyber Torres
- Click Here for Kyle Higashioka
Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.185
|AVG
|.167
|.267
|OBP
|.274
|.222
|SLG
|.222
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|4
|12/4
|K/BB
|16/5
|2
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (180 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miley (7-4) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.33 ERA in 100 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the left-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.33, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .228 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.