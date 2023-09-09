Teoscar Hernandez rides a 17-game hitting streak into the Seattle Mariners' (79-62) game against the Tampa Bay Rays (86-56), at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday, at Tropicana Field.

The Rays will call on Aaron Civale (7-3) against the Mariners and Bryan Woo (2-4).

Rays vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Civale - TB (7-3, 2.76 ERA) vs Woo - SEA (2-4, 4.50 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Civale

Civale (7-3) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed two hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with a 2.76 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .228.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Civale will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has made 19 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Aaron Civale vs. Mariners

The Mariners have scored 674 runs this season, which ranks 11th in MLB. They are batting .244 for the campaign with 190 home runs, 10th in the league.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Mariners in two games, and they have gone 11-for-48 with three doubles and four RBI over 12 2/3 innings.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Woo

Woo gets the start for the Mariners, his 15th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty threw five innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.50, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .230 against him.

Woo has four quality starts under his belt this year.

Woo will aim to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging five innings per outing.

In two of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

