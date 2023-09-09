The Western Michigan Broncos (1-0) will attempt to defy oddsmakers when they play the Syracuse Orange (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 as a massive 24-point underdog. The contest has a point total of 57.

Syracuse has been firing on all cylinders this year, as they rank fifth-best in scoring offense (65 points per game) and best in scoring defense (0 points allowed per game). Western Michigan's offense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 23rd-best in the FBS with 509 total yards per game. In terms of defense, it is surrendering 281 total yards per game, which ranks 47th.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Syracuse vs. Western Michigan Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

JMA Wireless Dome TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

Syracuse vs Western Michigan Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Syracuse -24 -110 -110 57 -110 -110 -2500 +1100

Looking to place a bet on Syracuse vs. Western Michigan? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 2 ACC Betting Trends

Syracuse Betting Records & Stats

Syracuse beat the spread seven times in 13 games last season.

The Orange won each of their two games last season when playing as at least 24-point favorites.

Last year, six of Syracuse's 13 games went over the point total.

Syracuse won six of the seven games it was favored on the moneyline last season (85.7%).

The Broncos have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1100.

The Orange have a 96.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Bet on Syracuse to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader threw for 2,636 yards (202.8 per game), completing 64.7% of his passes, with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 13 games last year.

On the ground, Shrader scored nine touchdowns and picked up 454 yards.

Sean Tucker ran for 1,058 yards (81.4 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 13 games.

Also, Tucker had 36 receptions for 249 yards and two touchdowns.

Oronde Gadsden II had 61 receptions for 975 yards (75 per game) and six touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Devaughn Cooper scored three TDs, catching 36 balls for 485 yards (37.3 per game).

On defense last year, Marlowe Wax helped lead the way with 52 tackles, 10 TFL, and 4.5 sacks in 13 games.

In 13 games in 2022, Caleb Okechukwu amassed one interception to go with 36 tackles, five TFL, seven sacks, and one pass defended.

Mikel Jones posted four sacks to go with three TFL and 51 tackles in 13 games played a season ago.

On defense in 2022, Steve Linton piled up 15 tackles, four TFL, and four sacks in 13 games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.